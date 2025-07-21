New Telegraph

July 21, 2025
JAPA: Solution-Based Industrial Systems‘ll Drive Employment Opportunities –Expert

A labour migration expert, Dr. Chibuzor Onyeama, has called for the adoption of infrastructure and solution-based industrial systems which he described as circuitous industrialisation, to address the worsening trend of irregular migration.

Speaking at the 2025 Nelson Mandela Leadership Lecture and Impact Makers Award organised by the Professional Public Speaking & Leadership Academy (PPSLA AFRICA) in Abuja, he said there was need to keep young Nigerians whom he described as highly talented, engaged in activities within their communities that would enable them cater for themselves, rather than look towards migrating to work in other countries.

Onyeama who is the Founder and CEO, Black Ancestral Native Communities (BANC), explained that when communities are industrialised, young people have an opportunity to work where they need to and the thoughts of wanting to escape Nigeria and leave very haphazard problems won’t arise.

