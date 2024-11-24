Japa: Shehu Sani Advocates Returning Home Amid Rising Hostility Towards Immigrants

Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has urged Nigerian citizens to reconsider emigrating abroad due to growing hostility toward immigrants globally.

The former lawmaker made this call in a post shared via his verified X handle on Sunday.

Sani wrote, “There is no better place than your home. Your poor home is better than the rich home of other people.

“The world is becoming more and more hostile to immigrants.

READ ALSO:

“If you Japa and they chase or persecute you, just come back home.”

The term “Japa,” a Nigerian slang for emigration in search of better opportunities, has gained prominence as many Nigerians relocate due to economic challenges.

Sani’s remarks reflect rising concerns over the treatment of immigrants in foreign countries.

Sani’s post establishes the importance of valuing one’s homeland and exposes the risks associated with migration.

However, he urged those facing difficulties abroad to consider returning to Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: