Japa: Reverse Regulations Stopping Nurses, Obi Tells NMCN

Peter Obi, yesterday, urged the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to reverse the new certification verification guidelines on nurses and midwives seeking better opportunities abroad. In a recent circular, the NMCN said applicants seeking verification of certificates to foreign nursing boards and councils must have two years of qualification experience and also pay a non-refundable application fee.

But Obi, who represented the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential poll, said nurses and midwives seeking greener pastures abroad should be allowed to make their choices. He said this while donating N20 million to Our Lady of Loause, Ihiala in Anambra State. The ex-governor said: “I appeal to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria to reverse their stringent conditions on our nursing personnel working overseas.

“You cannot restrict our young ones the opportunity of global employment. “What is available now in Nigeria shows that Nigeria has one of the most sought- after nurses globally and they should therefore be allowed to seek the opportunities that are global for them. “What we should do as a nation is to allow them and we should invest more in nursing services if possible at the local government areas and give them the best of training as well as support to produce more nurses and help them get jobs globally.

“This is because they are the ones that would come back to in- vest in Nigeria and they would help to improve our foreign exchange and the investment. “I urge the NMCN to reverse its conditions.”