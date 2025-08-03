Japa: Poor Pay, Lecturers’ Exodus Compromise Quality In Universities

For reasons ranging from paltry pay packages to harsh working conditions, Nigerian lecturers have fled the country in their thousands. With accompanying devastating effects of what is known as the Japa syndrome, stakeholders fear a deeper crisis if relevant authorities fail to expeditiously intervene. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on how emigration, poor salaries impact academic quality

Leaving Nigeria for Qatar three years ago was a tough but necessary decision for Prof Tola Akinwunmi(not real name). Down with a respiratory tract disease, N900,000 was all he needed for treatment.

But, raising that amount of money was a tall order because of what he described as his miserly N380,000 salary that would be swallowed by his climbing expenses in less than two weeks before he turned to begging to meet his financial needs and those of his family.

Meanwhile, what eventually poured cold water on his interest in any operation in Nigeria was the warning by his doctor that power supply must not blink while it was on; something he considered an expensive risk to take.

Succour, however, came when his Qatar-based brother offered to foot his travelling expenses to Qatar at a time the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) battled a prolonged strike.

Getting to Qatar, the former Dean, Faculty of Sciences in a state-owned university in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State, declared that he was no longer eager to return to Nigeria until he could secure a job in the Arab country, noting that he would not continue to struggle with life in Nigeria after seeing how his brother,despite not being a professor, could sponsor his medical trip to Qatar and still comfortably meet his basic needs. This was in addition to the threat of dismissal by his school, even when he alleged that the school was informed about his deteriorating health condition and the need to get treatment abroad.

He said : “I was sick, I tried in Nigeria. I could not handle the illness. I did not realise how bad it was. ASUU was on strike. I wanted to visit my brother in Qatar. I wanted to stay with him till ASUU called off the strike, so I would be able to rest. Unfortunately, the sickness was much. Actually, it was affecting my respiratory tract, almost getting blocked completely. And when I set out for the treatment, I went to a Nigerian clinic, they just said I should come for an operation, but the doctor warned me that the power supply must not blink during the operation. I prayed about it but God didn’t permit me to go ahead with the operation.

“When I got abroad, I set out to manage myself, and I had to be treated. Actually, to start with, the cost of treatment , I couldn’t even afford. Even in Nigeria, I didn’t have the amount they were asking me to bring for an operation. It was around N900,000 to N1 million or thereabout.

“That was not in my account,with the situation of the school, assistance was not around the corner. So, I went with the mind that I would just visit my brother and come back. But when I saw the situation, it got complex. So, I had to stay and treat myself. So, when I treated myself, I began to think that even my salary, without even treating myself, I always struggled to the end of the month, there were debts already. I couldn’t live up to my responsibilities. Wherever I went then, the pressure was always on me. ‘Oh, professor has come. He has a lot of money.’ You go to church, they leave everybody to call you out to come and help them. Among colleagues, they say they have problems, they want you to help them, even for feeding. I could remember somebody’s mother died. He came to my house as early as 5:00 am to tell me that his mother had died, that I would be the one to help him, even when I couldn’t help myself. I’m with my younger brother, who is not a professor, but he can sustain himself with the little pay he gets here. So, I told myself, if I got an appointment here, my life would be better. While treating myself, I was also trying to get an appointment.”

‘Nigeria should be ashamed that a professor is saying this’

Narrating how difficult it is to get a job as an African, the microbiology professor said the Arab country had no faith in the African education system.

“Unfortunately, Qatar is an Arab country. They don’t believe in African education. They are more into engineering and computer courses. And they trust Europeans and prefer them. They don’t believe in African education. And they trust Europeans and prefer them. They don’t believe in African education, even when in my opinion, we are better than them. So, I’m not eager to return to Nigeria because I was struggling with life there. Here, I can take care of my family and feed without distractions. I’m still here. I’m not going back until I get a job. If not, maybe I should just retire. If I go back, I will be struggling with life. I’m sure there are so many lecturers that are just struggling. When you see some of the comfortable ones, they teach in more than one place to survive. Not because they are criminals. Some of them sell handouts and books. I wasn’t doing that. And if you are doing all of those and you are caught, you would be seen as a crook. Everywhere in the world, the essence of a job is to provide food on your table for you to meet your basic needs, accomodation and all that. The country should even be ashamed that a professor is saying this, what would a clerk or a gateman say?”

Lecturers turn to Yahoo boys for financial assistance

Speaking on how some broke lecturers seek financial assistance from Yahoo boys( internet fraudsters), the don said: “At one point, the best cars you see in our car parks used to be Yahoo boys’ . You would see them using cars even the VC could not use. Some lecturers call those boys( I didn’t do that) and ask them to go and find money for them. These were boys who had not started work and we knew they had illegal money, but they got money from them unofficially, of course. So, what kind of life is that? I’m not keen on returning back to duty. No,no, no…

“I worked in FIIRO for 20 years, with my experience. I went to the university, spent another 12 years. Most of the time, I didn’t go on leave. I’m now talking about my health. They care only about your service. I said that I was going to take care of myself, they threatened me with dismissal.”

Leaving in droves

In what appears to explain the depth of the brain drain crisis in Nigerian universities, no fewer than 1, 800 of over 3,000 academic staff of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) resigned their appointments to seek greener pastures in the last five years, according to DevReporting.

It further stated that, with over 50,000 students enrolled in about 250 programmes, the pressure on the remaining 1,200 academic staff had intensified.

As far back as 2023, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Usmanu Danfodiyo University chapter, told a national newspaper that a total of 350 lecturers were needed at the school to meet the shortfall occasioned by those who had resigned, died, or retired.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a student in the social sciences Faculty at the Lagos State University, who simply identified herself as Feyi, said a great number of the professors had left, stating that those left may also be planning to leave.

“We used to have about 18 professors, but we now have four left. And one of the four will soon leave.”

More universities, less quality

Over the years, there has been what observers call a significant rise in the number of approved universities, raising questions about the issue of quality.

From just 49 universities in 1999, according to the Nigerian Universities Commission,(NUC) the figure rose to 198 , 264 and 297 in November 2021, June 2023, and April 2025 respectively.

At the license presentation ceremony to 11 newly established universities recently, the Honourable Minister of Education (HME), Dr. Tunji Alausa, bemoaned the failure of private universities to meet the quality standards Nigeria required.

“We must acknowledge an uncomfortable truth that, while we now have 159 licensed private universities, too many are failing to meet the quality standards Nigeria demands,” he said.

According to him , licensing institutions should not be a symbolic gesture but a meaningful commitment to academic excellence.

Commenting, the immediate past president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, bemoaned the proliferation of universities amid dearth of lecturers.

Osodeke said : “It is the reason we have been going on strike and the public/ people keep abusing us.No country where you just mass-produce universities without thinking about the manpower that will lecture them. We just produced 11 again. Two, when you check, a large number of our colleagues are leaving the country for just one reason. Lecturing is a universal thing. You can teach anywhere in the world.

“A professor in Nigeria earns $300 a month, his counterparts in other countries earn $5,000. So, for a Nigerian man, if you are here, no matter how much you love your country, if you are offered a job of $3000 a month, won’t you leave?

“So, they are leaving and we are busy proliferating universities. We are starting universities, doing all sorts of things. We are refusing to increase the salaries of lecturers by a kobo. What they were earning in 2009 is what they are still earning today. And you expect people to stay? So, that’s where we are. Even those who are there(universities) now, up to 60 per cent have no business as lecturers in universities today. They have no business being lecturers if we follow the whole process. For you to be a graduate assistant, you must have a second class upper as a degree holder, but today, people with PGD become lecturers. So, we are running the system down. That’s what we have been talking about. If you look at one of the reasons we went on strike in 2022, the proliferation of universities was one of the reasons. In Nigeria, we are more interested in quantity than quality.

“We have 100 universities. They are not equivalent to one in some other countries, but that is where we are.”

Quality of degree jeopardised

Osodeke alleged that private universities award first class grades to students to attract patronage, stating that poor salary packages have over the years driven better hands to greener pastures. The quality of graduates produced in Nigerian universities, he said, is now questionable despite the ballooning number of universities.

“Just like we have in primary and secondary schools. You know today, a student will write WAEC and make nine credits but you give him a form in the university, he can’t fill. They are there because they are just being awarded grades whether you pass or not. They were just being awarded grades. The more people who get first class in private universities, the more students they get the following year. That’s why today in some private schools , 20 per cent of the students get first class. So, we are producing a lot of graduates but quality is zero.

“In any of the European countries, no professor earns less than $5,000. The highest here is $300 a month. Some lecturers earn $50 a month, $100 a month, but a professor at the bar is about $300 a month. Go and check our universities if you will see any foreign lecturer in our universities. None! That is why when we (universities) talk the public does not understand what we are talking about. You are killing the system gradually…”

Recently, at the maiden annual lecture themed “Interrogating Funding of Education: Global versus Nigerian Perspectives” of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Main Campus, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the proliferation of universities was inevitable when constituents mount pressures on their representatives for them to facilitate universities in their constituencies, stating that it was a way of sacrificing qualitative education for quantitative education.

I got N100,000 each from three private varsities to pose as lecturer during NUC verification – PhD holder

Speaking in confidence with Sunday Telegraph, a PhD holder, revealed how he was hired by three private universities to pose as a lecturer ahead of the compulsory verification exercise by the NUC in the schools.

“ Three private universities got my CV for resource verification by the NUC. I was told to wear a suit. They also hired lecturers from various universities. NUC does infrastructural inspection and resource verification. Resource verification is about ascertaining the number of lecturers in each department.”

Reacting, Osodeke said : “Some of these new universities will die naturally. At a point, they will call fresh graduates to teach them. And that has always been the case when in a situation like ours where many universities are privately- owned. How many of them can pay salaries under this present condition? How many of our people today can pay school fees?”

How embargo on recruitment left varsities short-staffed

For Prof Jaiyeola Temitope Gbolahan, Occupier of the Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye Professorial Chair of Mathematics at the Faculty of Science, University of Lagos, the embargo on employment of academic staff members complicated the depleting academic staff crisis in federal universities.

Gbolahan explained: “Actually, there are many reasons that are possible. For the past two to three years, or even four to five years, most federal universities have not been recruiting academic staff members, or even staff members in general. This is due to the policy of the last administration, the Buhari administration. Several departments are so short-staffed that some have become top-loaded…People have been gaining promotion.There are cases where almost everyone is a professor. So, you have no junior lecturer to assign some responsibilities. But, the current administration, this current president has reversed the policy. So, we have been given the go-ahead to advertise. So, there is that problem on one side. Then, the other one affects all universities, whether private, federal or state. Many are going for greener pastures; lecturers are not being paid well. A professor does not earn up to N1million a month. For the past five years, most federal universities have not been recruiting staff members and that is why many are crying foul that when you don’t have enough hands, why are you establishing new universities?”

On why he has not sought greener pasture as a young lecturer, the 46-year-old professor said: “Moving abroad, you have to consider the family. There are so many things to put into consideration. You also have to seek the face of God. You don’t just move anyhow. But we are not happy with our salary. It is too poor. Consider our colleagues in experimental sciences, those who go around and collect data. Those of us who are in the pure sciences, things still seem a bit okay. Many of them have to use their salaries to carry out personal research. The laboratories are not well equipped. They are obsolete. That’s why people send their samples abroad for analyses, just to do research. And the conditions for promotions are being revised, almost annually. There are reasons some of us still stay here.”

‘Young professors have no business here’

According to Dr Babatope Ogunniyi of the Economics Department, University of Lagos, lecturers, who are lucky to leave Nigeria, took the best decision to save their career and banish hardship.

“In all spheres of human endeavour, especially developing economies, it is becoming the trend. This Japa syndrome is becoming global. But, incidentally, recently, there appears to be a shock. The unfortunate thing is that many, who are leaving the university environment have good reasons. You won’t expect somebody who already got his PhD at 30 -35 years, becomes a professor as early as 40s and he is earning something that is being paid a messenger in other sectors. The state of the economy is biting hard on our colleagues. Those who have the opportunity to escape, it is the best thing for them to do. That’s why you see many of the lecturers leaving in droves. Some of our colleagues living around the university environment, if they would have to pay rent alone, they would pay N1.5 million to N2 million annually. And they want to live, they want to feed. They have children and other relatives. And there are other things the demand of the environment is calling for. For example, they want you to publish in an international journal, and some few years ago, with N100,000 to N200,000, you could publish in an international journal. If you have to do the same today, you must have close to N1 million to publish one paper. Now, I met a colleague recently, he said what he earns cannot pay his rent and the trend is the same.”

He added: “You should expect lecturers, professors to move out of the system. Over there, if you are still taking about $1,000 , you are still okay. If you convert $1,000, that’s your salary for three months. If you are a professor, there is no way, over there, you will still be paid $2,000 to $3,000 every month. And you will still have a living wage. For the younger professors, they don’t have any business here other than to leave.”

I have nothing to say – Ministry of Education Spokesperson

When contacted, Folasade Boriowo, Press and Publicity Director, Ministry of Education, asked Sunday Telegraph to send questions to her on Whatsapp .After waiting for days without response to the questions sent, Sunday Telegraph reached out to Boriowo again. She simply said: “I have nothing to say.”

NUC fails to react

Meanwhile, all attempts by Sunday Telegraph to get the reaction of NUC hit a brick wall. When the spokesperson, Franca Chukwuonwo , was contacted, she requested to know the questions that would be asked after which she said two directors would provide the answers. Chukwuonwo asked Sunday Telegraph to call back the following day for their phone numbers. She subsequently failed to respond to several phone calls put across to her, even when her phone rang out.

What to do

Despite the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria’s universities, the immediate past President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, believes they are surmountable if the government takes deliberate steps to salvage the current situation.

“Number one step Nigeria should take is to raise the salary of lecturers in Nigeria to the African average. The African average is not less than $1000 a month. There should be a law that children of Nigerian politicians should attend schools in Nigeria. The Federal Government should allocate 15 or 20 per cent of the budget to education as other countries in Africa are doing. They should stop politicising universities. You must put one in your Local Government Area. You must put one in your constituency. Meanwhile, your children cannot attend these schools. The government must invest in education.”