Japa: Police Stop 10 Young Nigerians From ‘Escaping’ To Libya

Ten young men on the way to Libya have been rescued by the police in Kano. The police handed the rescued the victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Zonal Command yesterday.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander Abdullahi Babale, who received the victims from the police, said they were rescued on December 7 at about 2.40 pm in a house situated at Rijiyar Lemu Quarters in Kano by police officers led by CSP Bala Shuaibu.

Babale added that the rescued victims, aged between 22 and 42, comprised six females and four males, explaining that “they were on their way to Libya for labour exploitation.

“The rescued victims are from Delta, Edo, Osun, Ogun, and Lagos states.” The zonal commander commended the Commissioner of Police Salman Dogo-Garba for his support and cooperation in rescuing the victims.

He said the victims would be counselled and rehabilitated before reuniting them with their families and urged parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery in the name of seeking greener pastures.

