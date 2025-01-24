Japa: Only 6,000 Medical Consultants Remain In Nigeria – MDCAN

Share

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) says only 6,000 consultants are left in the country. Its President, Prof. Muhammad Mohammad, said this yesterday during the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting in Ilorin.

The meeting was themed, “Policy Making for Quality Healthcare Services: Engaging Policy Makers for Quality Healthcare Delivery”.

Mohammad explained that 6,000 consultants remain as of February 2024, lamenting that data showed that about 1,300 left Nigeria in the last five years.

According to him, the number will continue to dwindle as the retirement age for medical consultants is 60 years. He said: “About 1,700 consultants are above 55 years of age.

This means that in the next five years, they are going to leave the services for retirement.” The MDCAN president emphasised that the number of consultants would continue to reduce, as long as the country produces only one or two per annum. “So you can see that the replacement cannot keep up with the loss from ‘Japa’ syndrome and from retirement,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: