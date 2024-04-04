JAPA: Only 26 Doctors Left At Ondo Teaching Hospital – ARD

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has said 26 out of the 150 of its members have left the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) Ondo due to non-payment of their entitlements. UNIMEDTH President, John Matthew, stated this while declaring a 14-day warning strike in Akure on Tuesday. Matthew, who lamented the dearth of doctors at the hospital, claimed that the government had refused to pay their seven-month salary arrears. He added that the medical doctors were resigning from the hospital to seek greener pastures due to the lack of adequate welfare and payment of their entitlements.

“There are no staff members due to japa syndrome and there are only 22 resident doctors at UNIMEDTH compared to the previous figure of 150 resident doctors,” Matthew said. He said: “We demand full payment of the arrears of salaries owed our members and payment of February 2024 palliative to our house officers. “Management should pay February hazard allowance to our members and urgently address the severe clinical manpower shortage in the institution. Our members work every day.” Matthew, however, threatened that they would continue to ground activities at the state government-owned medical facility if their salaries were not paid