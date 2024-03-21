Japa: Nurses Sue FG Over New Verification Guidelines

Eight nurses have filed a lawsuit against the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Minister of Health over a new circular stipulating new certificate verification guidelines for nurses.

They asked the court to restrain the defendants or their agents from implementing the NMCN circular pending the determination of the suit.

The nurses also sought the suspension of the commencement of the new guidelines. The NMCN on February 7 issued a circular revising the guidelines for requesting verification of certificates for nurses and midwives wishing to go abroad to seek better work opportunities.

The council stated that applicants seeking verification of certificates from foreign nursing boards and councils must possess two years of post qualification experience from the date of issuance of the permanent practising license.