Japa: NIS Blocks 294 Nigerians From Exiting

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has prevented 294 Nigerians from leaving the country amid concerns over smuggling activities, while 332 irregular migrants were denied entry at Seme Border for lacking valid travel documents.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, disclosed this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ sensitisation seminar in Abuja themed “Evolving Patterns in Smuggling of Migrants Towards a Coordinated National Response.”

Highlighting the growing menace of migrant smuggling, Nandap said criminal syndicates exploit vulnerable citizens seeking better livelihoods, often exposing them to grave risks.

“Addressing this transnational crime requires vigilance, partnerships, and shared responsibility,” she noted, revealing that 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour were recently rescued at Seme Border, aided by new CCTV installations.

Nandap further stressed enhanced cooperation with AU, ECOWAS, EU, IOM, UNODC, INTERPOL, and the German Federal Police, alongside national agencies, to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint operations.

She urged a coherent national strategy that integrates government agencies, international organisations, civil society, and the private sector to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration while combating the criminal networks behind migrant smuggling.

The seminar provided stakeholders with a platform to understand evolving trends in smuggling and reinforce a coordinated national response.