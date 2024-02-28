Japa: Nigeria Youths Need Mentorship – Ex-Nigeria Ambassador To USA

Former Nigeria ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Dr Kayode Ojo has expressed optimism in the future of Nigerian Youths and Nigeria, despite the current challenges being faced by the citizens of the country.

Dr Ojo who at different times was Nigerian ambassador to Spain, the Dominican Republic, Belgium, and the United Kingdom UK said Nigerian youths are very resilient, innovative, creative, hard-working and intellectually endowed and could always hold their heads up anywhere in the world.

Delivering the annual lecture of Diplomatic Exposure by Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin in Ondo State, Dr Ojo said experience has shown that the Nigerian Youths are multi-tasking and remain one of the best crop of youths around the world who only need to be mentored and galvanized towards productivity and sustainable development.

The Elizade University Diplomatic Exposure is an annual practical session where students are exposed to opportunities on the International scene through the experience of seasoned Career Diplomats who have served in various missions around the world

In his lecture, Dr Ojo said the global space is a fertile ground for the Nigerian Youths to unleash their positive energy and vibes that will in turn bring up the glory of Nigeria and also change the narrative positively not only about Nigeria but the continent of Africa in a situation where everyone out of five Africans is a Nigerian.

The former Ambassador praised the teaching and learning culture of Elizade University which, he said offered the students practical exposure to global opportunities to which they can tap.

The Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof. Kayode Thadius Ijadunola said the students are indeed proving their mettle on account of their performance both in National and International engagements.

Ijadunola assured that Elizade University would not rest on its oars in producing globally competitive students.

The Head of the Department of History and International Relations, Dr Tunde Fajimbola said Elizade University was determined to positively change the narrative about academic qualifications in Nigeria whereby students would not only be academically qualified but be professionally and ethically qualified to birth a new generation that would make Nigeria proud in the international community.

Fajimbola said it is a thorough, involving and engaging process that aims at total transformation, which of course had started producing heart-warming results of global reckoning.

The Vice-Chancellor of Achievers University, Professor Omolola Oladunni Irinoye, expressed delight at the great exploits being made by Elizade University, noting that it can only get better as the University goes higher.

The Chairman of the 2024 Elizade University Diplomatic Exposure who is the Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Management Sciences, Professor Joseph Fabayo said the mission was to continually equip the students through international exposure for the realization of the town and gown genuine experience for wholesome output.