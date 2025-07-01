Japa, Insecurity: Mimiko Advocates Devolution Of Power

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has called for the devolution of power from the Federal Government to the federating units and the legalisation of state police as urgent steps to address Nigeria’s growing insecurity and the alarming brain drain, particularly in the health sector.

Mimiko made the call while delivering a lecture at an event organised by the Bode Olajumoke Education & Hospitality Initiative (BOEHI) in celebration of Senator Bode Olajumoke’s 81st birthday. The lecture, titled “Conqueror, Conquered and Consequences: A Discourse on Brain Drain,” explored the historical, economic, and sociopolitical dimensions of emigration in Africa.

According to the former governor, the phenomenon popularly known as japa is a modern form of voluntary conquest, replacing historical involuntary subjugation. He urged African leaders to create enabling environments that retain skilled talent, especially in critical sectors such as health.

“To fully address brain drain, Africa must realise that we have moved from being involuntarily conquered to voluntarily conquered,” Mimiko said. “The solution lies in building circumstances that keep our brains at home for the benefit of our own development.”

Speaking as a trained medical doctor, Mimiko noted that the mass emigration of health professionals has left gaping holes in Nigeria’s healthcare system. He recommended a “Medical Health Revamp” backed by systemic reforms and increased funding.

“The implementation of the 15% budgetary allocation to health, as agreed in the Abuja Declaration, is a critical first step,” he said. “So far, Nigeria has only managed a maximum of 5%. That has to change.”

Mimiko praised the 2023 National Policy on Health Workforce Migration as a commendable initiative but stressed the need for political will to back it with consistent funding and policy execution.

He also raised fundamental national questions: Can Nigeria implement these reforms amid unresolved debates over the legitimacy of its constitution, structural imbalance, and deepening security challenges?

He concluded with clear recommendations—restructuring the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers to subnational governments and the legalisation of state and local policing as a sustainable solution to insecurity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa—represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami—commended Senator Olajumoke’s legacy of service and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to human development.

“Poverty, inequality, and limited access to education and healthcare are among the pressing issues we must collectively address,” Aiyedatiwa said. “Senator Olajumoke’s life of service provides a beacon of hope and inspiration for us all.”

He also praised Dr. Mimiko for delivering a lecture he described as both timely and insightful.

“This topic speaks directly to the challenge of talent retention and development in our society. As a seasoned politician and former governor, Dr. Mimiko’s analysis helps illuminate the complexities of brain drain and its broader implications,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa pledged the state government’s support for BOEHI and its developmental objectives.