Japa: FG promises enabling environment for youths

The Minister of State for Youth D eve l o p m e n t Ayodele Olawande says the government is working to ensure an enabling environment for youths to excel in their chosen careers and to stem the “Japa Syndrome”. Olawande told newsmen in Abuja that with the enabling environment, all Nigerians, especially youths, would not bother to travel abroad and those that travelled would want to come back. He said: “President Bola Tiunbu is working to ensure an enabling environment so that people that Japa will come back and live a normal life. “Japa syndrome is good only when people go and invest in something and then come back to the country to develop and create employ ment.”

According to him, the government is working toward providing an enabling environment where Nigerians will be engaged in one thing or the other. Olawande said more people would even have the opportunity to travel to gain knowledge and come back to the country and impact lives. Rev. Fr. Moses Jimbili, Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, who spoke to journalists on Japa, urged the government to gainfully engage youths “so that they will not see the need to leave the country.

He said: “More can be done to encourage smallscale industries for those who are trying to stay self-employed. Loans and grants should be made available for youths to start businesses.” Jimbili added that “most importantly, the government should urgently come up with solutions to the security problems because businesses can’t thrive in an insecure environment.”