Japa/Energy Crisis May Lead To Varsity System Collapse In 2025 – VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the Elizade University (EU), Kayode Ijadunola, fears the university system may collapse next year if the government fails to address the high cost of electricity supply to the schools.

Apart from the high cost of power, he also warned that the exodus of lecturers to foreign countries may seriously affect the universities next year.

Addressing a news conference yesterday ahead of the November 6 9th Convocation of the private university located in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, the professor said the high cost of energy is threatening the survival of the university system, saying tertiary institutions’ energy budgets had tripled in the last few months.

He said the transition to the Band A electricity billing system introduced by the government has made the monthly high electricity costs largely unaffordable. Ijadunola said universities are forced to spend heavily on diesel because of irregular electricity supplies to power their operations.

The VC said: “The cost of power threatens the survival of the university system in 2025 if the current challenge remains unaddressed by the relevant authorities of the government.”

At the convocation, Ijadunola said the institution would produce 484 graduates for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 sessions, consisting of 228 and 256 undergraduate degrees, respectively.

Ijadunola added: “The push and pull factors of the global workforce ecosystem that has come to be known as the Japa Syndrome has taken a toll on the Nigerian university system, and Elizade University is not immune.

“It is increasingly becoming very difficult to attract and retain new staff of all categories, especially health workers, despite all efforts and good intentions.

“Our being able to stay afloat is only the product of our resilience and stafffriendly services.” According to him, two individuals, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, the Group Managing Director of the Rose of Sharon Group & Executive ViceChairman of Famfa Oil Ltd, and Chief Tunde Afolabi, Chief Executive Officer of Amni Petroleum Ltd, will be honoured by the school.

Share

Please follow and like us: