Japa: Education, veritable weapon against terrorism, says Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said learning and education were veritable weapons in the fight against terrorism and criminality by individuals and communities. She stated this at the State House Presidential Villa when she received four of the five rescued Federal University Dutsin-Ma students. According to a release by her spokesman, Bukols Kukoyi, the First Lady said: “I join a cheerful nation to welcome our beloved daughters home as you re-unite with your families. “We grieved over the sad fate that had befallen you and we join your family to celebrate your safe return.

“Since your dreadful abduction on October 5, 2023, it has been a period of pain for you, your parents, your teachers and indeed all Nigerians. “Throughout this period, we have kept faith and trust in God and in our law enforcement agencies that you will return safely. “Since the incident, law enforcement officers from various agencies worked tirelessly to ensure your return home.

"Today we thank Almighty God for protecting you and reuniting you with your loved ones." The First Lady assured the rescued girls of the Federal Government's commitment and that of the

to support them psychologically and with their education as they begin their healing after more than 70 days in captivity. She added that it was imperative that their experience do not hinder their educational pursuits and career interest. "Beyond your safe return, we would follow up on your journey not only to recover from this sad episode in your lives, but to see that you accomplish your mission in your educational pursuit and career interests. "Already, I have been briefed on the courage you have shown so far and I encourage you to turn this episode in your lives, into a story of triumph."