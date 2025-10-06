Japa: Don’t Leave Nigeria, Avoid War-Torn Countries NMCN Advises New Nurses

Worried by the dearth of medical practitioners, especially nurses, in the country, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has advised nursing graduates of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, not to leave Nigeria after graduation.

The Registrar of the NMCN, Dr Ndagi Alhassan, however, cautioned the graduates that if they have to leave the country, they should avoid going to war-prone countries like Russia, Ukraine, Israel, among others. Instead of leaving the country, Alhassan advised the newly inducted nurses to contribute their quota to the development of the healthcare system of the country.

The Registrar spoke during the induction and oathtaking ceremony of graduating professional nurses of the Elizade University, on the campus of the institution, where no fewer than 69 nursing graduates of the institution were inducted at the ceremony.

The Registrar, who was represented by a Director in the Council, Dr Olukemi Awe said: “Your choice to enter this noble profession is not just a career path, but a calling.

I would like to inform you that your success at the Council Examination has qualified you for a one-year internship programme, but you cannot proceed for this without being inducted and you are here today to accompany and perform the induction ceremony, which will allow you to proceed for this one-year mandatory internship programme, at the end of which you will obtain your registration number, your license, your certificates and your certificates from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“By this, your degree will be recognised, and you will establish your address as a professional nurse, a registered nurse with the title registered nurse, after your name.

This is the beginning of your professional career as a nurse which gives you the privilege to serve anywhere in the world. But please don’t leave the country (japa).

Let’s all take care of Nigeria. We still need you in Nigeria. Do not japa for now. “But you see, if you still want to japa, don’t go to Russia, Ukraine, or Israel. Please, I am begging you. We need you here.

We want you to come and serve us here.” The NMCN also admonished the inductees to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession and always learn from their senior colleagues at the clinics.

Her words: “Do not allow what you have achieved today to be the end of the road for you. I encourage you to continue learning and explore all the available opportunities to advance further in nursing.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Babatunde Adeyemo, said the graduates of the institution passed all their professional examinations, attributing the development to the commitment of Elizade University to offering quality university education.