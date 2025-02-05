Japa: Cleaners Abroad Earning More Than Our Doctors –Afe Babalola

Share

Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), yesterday demanded a pay rise for medical doctors to prevent them from seeking better opportunities in foreign countries.

He also called for the prompt payment of their salaries. The legal icon made the calls during the 7th induction and oath-taking ceremony of the 2024 graduating medical students of ABUAD.

The elder statesman lamented the paltry remuneration of doctors in the country. Babalola said: “The reason many Nigerian doctors and nurses leave this country immediately after completing their training is because the emoluments paid in naira is much less than what cleaners in hospitals overseas earn.

“Worse still, doctors in many states and government hospitals have not been paid for many months. “I appeal to the government to increase the salaries of doctors and ensure prompt payment.”

He criticised the Federal Government for restricting the beneficiaries of TETFund to only public universities without the inclusion of private universities.

Share

Please follow and like us: