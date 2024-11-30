Japa: CBN Is Building Economy For Everyone To Thrive – Cardoso

Share

Amid the growing Japa syndrome, Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths, not to leave the country.

Cardoso who made this appeal in a keynote address at the 59th annual Bankers Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in Lagos on Friday assured Nigerians that the CBN is building an economy where everybody and business can thrive.

According to him, opportunities abound in the market today, adding that from experience over the past year and also for the past six months, a lot of interest is going on in Nigeria.

“It is not a good idea to Japa at this stage. Two reasons. One, those who may decide they are going to do that, will sell and get rid of their assets.

“You’ll be doing it for cheap. Predators, who are outside looking for bargains, will come and take it and pocket it, put it in their pocket wait for the turnaround and sell it away.

“Number two, you want to be part of the solution. You want to be part of the solution, and this is the time that we need all hands on them,” he said.

While acknowledging the severe impact of the reforms on Nigerians, Cardosos said the reforms were focused on tackling the challenges of today and on securing the opportunities of tomorrow with the aim of building an economy where everybody thrives.

