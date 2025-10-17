Japa: Bayelsa Govt Employs Health Workers Round The Clock

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Koku Obiyai, has disclosed that the Bayelsa State Government has decided to regularly employ health officers, maintaining that the state government places a high premium on the health sector.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of August and September, 2025, Obiyai said that the state government gave clear approval for the employment of health workers because health workers, according to her, always leave the country through jappa syndrome.

Speaking on the reason for always having a transparency policy, Obiyai said that transparency briefings are used to tell Bayelsans about the income and expenditure of the state and how the resources are spent.

She also disclosed that the Prosperity Administration has embarked on so many projects, assuring that all will be completed before the current administration rounds up, adding that the administration has also undertaken some employment.

She said,” We believe that transparency is a way of building trust. As a government, we believe that accountability is key and it is very important. We believe that transparency is essential in building trust, and we feel that citizens should be informed about how resources are spent.

“Our administration is committed to holding the principles of transparency and accountability. In all our doing, His Excellency, Douye Diri, is committed to completing all the ongoing projects.

Some of the projects she maintained are Igbogene/ AIT Ring Road, Glory Drive, Yenagoa /Oproma Road, Ekeremor Agge Road, Polako/ Sabagreia Road, and so many others.

She stated that the government is also providing employment across the state, “even in the hospitals, we have clear employment because of Jappa Syndrome. When they leave, we replace.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to create an enabling environment that will attract investors and stimulate economic growth. We believe that a stable and reliable power supply is essential in the development of a state, and we are committed to exploring all avenues to achieve our goal.

“Our turbine is here with us and we are installing it, and as we have a power supply, we will also have meters in all our houses, and you will pay accordingly to the energy that you have used.

She said that “the aim of all these is to boost industrialisation. And we believe that all we create are job opportunities, especially for our teaming youths.

“We believe that all these efforts will boost the local economy, and Bayelsans from all walks of life should celebrate our dear leader. Everyone must rally around the governor so that he will end up strong and Bayelsa will be on the globe.

The Information Commissioner also revealed that no contractor was being owed based on what they have delivered, adding that the government was not embarking on any other projects for now until the ones on ground are completed.

On why the salaries of political appointees jumped to over 1Billion naira, Timinipre Seipolu, Technical Adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Treasury and Account, said that no political appointee is on a salary, adding that appointments are done based on demands.

Seipolu maintained that Bayelsa political appointees are paid monthly based on the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission Policy.

He said:” When people are appointed, they are paid salaries based on RAMFAC policy, so we are still where we are in terms of salary, but it is the number of politicians that probably increased because some boards were inaugurated recently

Seipolu disclosed that the state closed with N106.5 billion for the month of August, while it closed with N150.5 billion for the month of September 2025.