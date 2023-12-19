Japa: Bad economy, insecurity fuelling brain drain- MTU VC

•Records 36 First Class graduates

Following the rising Japa syndrome and dearth of brain drain in the country, culminating to calls for President Bola Tinubu to set up a strategic cabinet and a National Brain Box to save the situation, the Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Professor. Elijah A. Ayolabi, has disclosed that Nigerians will continue to leave the country en-mass as long as the Nigeria’s economy remains the way it is and insecurity situation uncontrollable.

Prof. Ayolabi stated this during a press briefing of the 5th Convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU) at the Prayer City in Ogun State, yesterday.

The MTU VC explained that no amount of persuasion from government and the National Assembly can stop Nigerian best brains to stay in a country already described as a failed state, amidst a battered economy, insecurity challenges, exchange rate volatility and others that have culminated into the rising japa syndrome and brain drain in the country.

According to him, the current administration of President Tinubu must shown his acumen and zeal to turn around the ailing fortunes in the country’s economy and at the same time, fixed the insecurity challenges, resuscitate the refineries and concentrate in boosting agriculture.

Ayolabi said: “On the japa syndrome, there is no need for setting up of a brain box in the country that will help the matter of japa syndrome in Nigeria. As long as the economy remains like this, many people would disappear out of the country. If we want to retain the best brains here, something must be done about the economy. So long as we run this type of economy, don’t expect miracle from anywhere, people will continue to run out of the country. In the past, dollar was N165 to a Dollar. But today, we don’t even know the amount. In the Bank, they said N844. And no single Dollar in the bank. If you want to go to the black market, which is about N1,250 to a Dollar. As long as we run this type of economy, the brain drain will continued, the japa syndrome will continued. So that is the problem. The economy must be fixed. And if the economy is fixed, you will see that people will want to have the desire to come back to stay here. But so long as the economy is like this, nothing anybody can do on the matter.

He added, “The second thing is the security. The insecurity situation in the country must be addressed by government. If the nation is not secured if you are not sure of what will happen to you and where you want to stay just because of security challenges in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the MTU 5th Convocation ceremony, the vice-chancellor explained, “We have a total of 348 graduands. 329 graduands would be conferred with the award of first degree, 2 for PhD, 1 for MPhil. Degree, 15 for Masters’ degree and 1 for postgraduate diploma. It is also a pleasure to inform you that MTU would be graduating: •36 First Class degree, •155 Second Class Upper degree. •120 Second Class Lower degree. •18 Third Class degree.