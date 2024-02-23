Japa: Anto Lecky Begs Doctors to Stay, Save Lives

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Anto Lecky, has voiced her stance on Nigerian doctors relocating abroad. The reality TV star aired her views on the DW series, ‘THE 77 Per- cent’, noting that: “Doctors are supposed to have an ingrained reason to want to help people. So the fact that people are running away because of money is a problem to me. You took an oath to save lives.”

While voicing her preference for them to stay and contribute to the development of healthcare in Nigeria, she reminded Nigerians that living abroad is not as glamorous as people think, stressing that having opportunities abroad does not equate to a perfect life. “I am not against people leaving, do what you want to do. But I’m often hearing things like ‘That side is amazing,’ and it’s not. If you’d rather deal with racism than tribalism here, by all means go and have a blast. But I don’t want people to think that automatically, once you go it’d be amazing.

Even if you’re skilled, you’d still face challenges,” she said. “My charge is, if you’re going to go please take those resources and bring them back to Nigeria because we need it,” she added. Having lived in the US herself, Lecky passionately encouraged her peers to maintain a realistic perspective when travelling abroad. “I think oftentimes because we have access to social media we think everyone’s life is perfect and it’s not like that. Even abroad you have to have a certain kind of salary to get a certain kind of mortgage, to get a certain kind of house.

Everywhere has its rules,” she said. Lecky also called for youth involvement in politics, urging them to take advantage of the already established infrastructures in Nigeria. “I think that it’s key that we do research. I want people to know that we do have some of these infrastructures but because we speak from a place of anger… We can even look at this current administration, there are so many youths, technocrats and educated people who deserve to be in positions. we need to run for public offices,” she concluded.