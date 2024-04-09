Japa: ANPA moves to improve medical services

The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) says it is partnering with federal and state governments to stop the exodus of health professionals to foreign countries.

President Chinyere Anya said the partnership would be in the area of training and upgrade of medical facilities and equipment.

She said the partnership was already yielding results, which is the reason they were in the state for treatment of various medical problems at their expense.

Anya said: “We are excited to be here at the beginning of the programme.

“ANPA’s vision is a higher Nigeria. We serve the needy; we provide care for those who cannot afford it. It encompasses capacity building.

“The governor’s vision allies with ours for a better future. We hope to be able to achieve our goal in spite of the teething problems.”

She said 60 Nigerian doctors were involved in the exercise who would conduct over 2,000 surgeries besides other medical services.