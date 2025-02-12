Japa: Akpoti-uduaghan Proffers Strategies To Tackle Syndrome

Share

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, who was recently appointed chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, vowed to do everything possible to stem the Japa syndrome

Japa is a word that has gained popularity in recent years in Nigeria. It refers to the act of leaving Nigeria to seek better opportunities, usually in developed countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom or other European nations.

Japa is derived from the Yoruba language, which is spoken in south western Nigeria. It means to “run away” or “to escape.” In this context, it implies escaping the challenges and hardships faced in Nigeria, such as economic instability, insecurity, corruption and inadequate infrastructure.

Japa has become a symbol of the brain drain and the desire for a better life that many Nigerians, especially young people, aspire to. The Japa phenomenon has sparked discussions about the push and pull factors driving migration, the need for economic development and good governance in Nigeria, and the impact of brain drain on the country’s growth and development.

Therefore, concerned by this pathetic situation in the country, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at the inaugural meeting of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, unveiled a strategic plan to effectively address the Japa syndrome, which has become a serious nightmare to Nigeria, with its attendant consequences on the country’s economy and the citizenry.

Akpoti-Uduaghan pointed out that reversing this trend required creating an enabling environment that would encourage Nigerians to stay and invest in their country, rather trouping out in droves to other countries of the world where they would be treated as second class citizens, while also risking their lives under various circumstances in foreign land.

The Kogi Central senator, who spoke in the presence of the former chairman of the committee, Senator Victor Umeh; vice chairman, Senator Anthony Harris, and other committee members, highlighted the urgent need for structural economic reforms to retain Nigerian talent and harness the Diaspora’s potential for national development.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan acknowledged that forcing people to stay in Nigeria is not an option. Instead, she stressed that creating an attractive and stable economic environment would naturally encourage Nigerians to remain and thrive, while those who had left the country would be attracted to return.

Her words: “We cannot keep losing our best brains to other countries. However, the solution is not to force them to stay. People stay where opportunities are abundant, security is assured, and governance is functional. Nigeria must provide these conditions to stop the Japa syndrome.” Suggesting measures to tackle the challenge of Japa, the lawmaker proposed three key strategies to include Establishing a Diaspora Investment and Development Bank, which will afford Nigerians abroad the opportunity to invest their remittances into structured projects in Nigeria.

According to her, this bank will be managed by trusted professionals, noting that it would allow Diaspora contributions to be channelled into sectors like healthcare, infrastructure and technology. “Diaspora remittances contribute over $21 billion annually to Nigeria’s economy. We must create a system where this wealth can be strategically invested in sectors that will drive economic growth, instead of being consumed on daily expenses alone,” she explained.

The second strategy she is proposed is to expand Economic Opportunities and Industry Development. She pointed out that countries like India and Ethiopia have successfully harnessed their diaspora by establishing industries where returning citizens can work and contribute their expertise. Akpoti-Uduaghan further called for the development of high-tech zones, textile hubs, and manufacturing sectors, which will ensure that skilled professionals return home to viable job opportunities.

“Nigeria must take lessons from countries like India, which dominates the global ICT sector, and Ethiopia, which has established over 80 thriving textile industries with the help of its diaspora. We must replicate these models,” she said. The third strategy she proposed is the creation of a Comprehensive Nigerian Diaspora Database. She stressed the importance of gathering accurate data on Nigerians abroad to properly engage, integrate, and support their participation in national development.

She also proposed working with embassies to compile data on Nigerians in America, Canada, Europe, Asia and Africa, identifying their skills and potential contributions, saying: “How many Nigerians are in America, Canada, Europe? We need to know. Data drives decisionmaking.

We must also track how diaspora funds are used to ensure transparency and accountability.” Akpoti-Uduaghan also stressed the need to engage international organisations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other global non governmental organisations that provide funding, training, and technical expertise for development projects.

She further announced plans to organize a Nigeria Diaspora Business Summit, where Nigerian professionals abroad can showcase their innovations, businesses, and investment opportunities in the country, saying: “Our goal is to make Nigeria a hub where our citizens, whether at home or abroad, feel confident to invest, return, and build their future.”

Senator Akpoti0Uduaghan, was previously in charge of the Committee on Local Content, before the recent reshuffle in the leadership of Senate standing committees. Meanwhile, Senator Umeh, who was the former chairman of the committee, is now chairman of the Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity Management Commission. Speaking during the inaugural meeting of Diaspora Committee, Umeh commended Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ability to lead the committee to success.

He also expressed confidence in her determination to transform the Diaspora engagement agenda. His words: “She is energetic, visionary, and ready to break new ground. I am optimistic that she will drive significant reforms to maximize the potential of Nigeria’s Diaspora community.

We are very happy to be in this inaugural meeting called by the new chairman of this committee. “I remember when the Senate President announced the reshuffling of some leadership of the committee. I accepted the announcement with mixed feelings because this is a committee we have done everything to see if we can bring it to what it ought to be, with all the challenges it faces. “However, I was happy when Natasha was named the chairman of this committee.

I knew that a great success has come on board, that she will be in a position to break into new grounds and then galvanize all efforts towards tapping the potentials of Nigeria’s Diaspora communities.” The inaugural meeting marked the beginning of a new era for Nigeria’s Diaspora engagement, with Akpoti-Uduaghan vowing to work closely with the presidency, international stakeholders and Nigerians abroad to ensure a sustainable and inclusive national development strategy.

