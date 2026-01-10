Japa: Aiyedatiwa Approves MRTF Payment For Resident Doctors

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the yearly payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all regular and supernumerary resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

This approval, the state government said is part of deliberate efforts by the state government to strengthen the residency training programme and boost the morale of resident doctors in the state-owned teaching hospital. The MRTF would be paid annually to eligible resident doctors.

The Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH, Dr. Michael Gbala, who disclosed at the weekend, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for this thoughtful and impactful gesture, noting that it would significantly enhance the quality, stability, and attractiveness of the residency training programme at the institution.

Also, Dr. Gbala commended the Governor for his continued commitment to upgrading the Teaching Hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, 3D Mammography, Digital X-ray systems, 4D ultrasound Scans, Endoscopy suites, New Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment, Full In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) facilities and Neonatal Intensive Care units Equipment among others.

According to him, these strategic investments are aimed at transforming UNIMEDTH into a top-notch modern, well-equipped tertiary healthcare facility capable of delivering world-class training and patient care.

His words “The plan to build new clinical quarters is also a moral booster to promote welfare and provision of excellent clinical services”.

Dr Gbala expressed appreciation to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; the Head of Service, Mr Bayo Phillips, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Professor Michael Odimayo, for their unwavering support, guidance, and constructive engagement with the management of the Teaching Hospital.

He emphasized that the continuous support of the state government remains highly encouraging and motivational to both management and staff, and reaffirmed UNIMEDTH’s commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery, training, and research.

In his statement, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Teaching Hospital, Mr. Oluwatope Akinjide, said the approval is a significant development for healthcare in the state.

He said that, with the approval of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), Governor Aiyedatiwa is addressing a major pain point for doctors in training, who often face high costs for exams and specialized courses.

Giving a breakdown of the benefits to both the doctors and the residents of the state, Akinjide said it would ensure financial support for resident doctors as MRTF is a critical lifeline for those training to become specialists like surgeons, pediatricians, and cardiologists.

He said the approval would ensure that even those sponsored by other agencies but training at UNIMEDTH receive support saying the fund acts as an incentive for doctors to stay in the state rather than seeking training opportunities elsewhere or moving abroad.