Japa: A’Ibom Declares 2 Doctors Wanted For Allegedly Absconding After Training

The Akwa Ibom State Government yesterday declared two medical doctors wanted for allegedly abdicating duty after being trained for eight years with public funds.

The Commissioner for Health Ekem John said at a press conference in Uyo the medical professionals are a consultant radiologist, Dr Uduakabasi Ita, and a consultant haematologist, Dr Mfonobong Bassey, both employees of the state ministry of health.

He added that both doctors left their duty post for greener pastures without first serving the state to cover the cost of their training by the state government.

Ita said: “The state government has repeatedly said that any medical personnel it trains is bond to first serve the state to cover the cost of the training before they will be allowed to leave for greener pastures.

“The ministry of health has declared them wanted. We will stop their salaries; track them until we find them. “Any country they go to, we will go to the Medical and Dental Council of that country, and we will stop them.”