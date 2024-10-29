JAPA: 15, 000 Doctors Left Nigeria This Year Due To Poor Remuneration –NMA

Share

The chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kano State branch, Abdurrahman Ali, has lamented the exit of 15, 000 medical doctors from Nigeria in 2024 due to poor remuneration.

He revealed this during a media conference reflecting on the progress and issues confronting doctors in the state. The doctors – who were marking this year’s physician week with the theme, Ensuring Universal Applicability in Remuneration: A Panacea to Talent Retention in the Healthcare System – expressed concern that medical practitioners deserve a fair remuneration and recognition of their value.

“Fair remuneration is more than just a salary figure; it is recognition of our value. Adequate compensation reflects the time, emotional energy and personal commitment healthcare professionals invest.

When a healthcare worker is fairly and equitably respected, it, in turn, fuels their dedication, strengthens their commitment to patient care, and fortifies the larger health ecosystem.”

The chairman further called on the Kano State Government to come through with the agreement signed with the Nigeria Medical Association on the revised hazard allowance for health workers.

“I call on the Kano State Government to try and fulfill the agreement signed with the NMA for the implementation of the revised commas and revised hazard allowance; this, we believe, will bridge the gap between doctors working with the state government and their counterparts at the federal level, and help reduce the ugly trend of brain drain,” Ali said.

The NMA week will have its highlight with the medical outreach in Bichi Local Government Area for a free consultation and free drugs and some surgical procedures, including dental and eye procedures.

Share

Please follow and like us: