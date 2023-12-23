January Transfer Window: Aston Villa Keen On Timo Werner

Timo Werner, the striker who left Chelsea, Aston Villa wants to sign in January on a loan from RB Leipzig.

With just 23 goals in 89 games, the forward was only at Stamford Bridge for two seasons before going back to the Bundesliga team he had originally left.

But that has not put Unai Emery off making a move to bring him back to England, according to inside sources.

The 27-year-old has struggled for playing time at Leipzig so far this season, scoring two goals in 14 appearances and starting just four times.

And Villa are keen on a mid-season signing who can deputise for star striker Ollie Watkins as they aim for glory in the Premier League and Europa Conference League.

The report states that Villa will aim to make a stellar centre-forward signing in the summer of 2024.

Financial Fair Play concerns will have reportedly eased by then, allowing them to flex their muscles in the transfer market.

The club currently sit third in the Premier League having missed the chance to go top in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Villa Park.