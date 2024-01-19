January Transfer: Bayern Bid For Newcastle’s Trippier

Bayern Munich are eyeing a surprise swoop for Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier this month, according to reports.

Trippier, 33, was the first signing made by the Toon’s Saudi-based ownership group in January 2022 and has been a leading figure during a memorable two years on Tyneside.

However, the England International has been going through a sticky run of form and a move to Bavaria where he would link up with his international team mate Harry Kane may appeal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been left frustrated in the January transfer window so far, with Financial Fair Play restrictions leaving little room for any fresh faces to arrive.

And while Newcastle chiefs have no desire to lose a player as influential as Trippier, bids for any players will be carefully considered.

The Geordies also appear to have a ready-made replacement in the form of Tino Livramento, with the 21-year-old having impressed in his 14 appearances this season.

Bayern are locked in a fierce title challenge with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with Kane and Co trailing Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten side by four points having played one game less heading into the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel wants to add a right-back to his squad at the Allianz Arena and Trippier’s pedigree as a former LaLiga winner with Atletico Madrid only enhances his credentials.