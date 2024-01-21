January Transfer: Arsenal Rule Out Sale Of Smith Rowe

Arsenal have confirmed they have no intention of selling Emile Smith Rowe during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa, West Ham, and Newcastle are all thought to be interested in acquiring the three-cap England international, who signed a five-year contract with the Gunners in 2021.

The Londoner, 23, has struggled with injuries at his boyhood club, making only 27 appearances in all competitions across the last two seasons.

Groin and knee problems have plagued his development but Emirates chiefs still remain keen to keep hold of their academy graduate.

Smith Rowe himself has no ambition to leave North London and would prefer to challenge for a return to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

West Ham have an urgent need for attacking reinforcements following the injuries sustained by star duo Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta, with Mohammed Kudus also away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Unai Emery meanwhile gave Smith Rowe his Arsenal debut in September 2018 and is interested in reuniting with his former charge at Villa Park.

Despite admiration from Premier League suitors, however, Arsenal the No10 looks to be staying put this month.