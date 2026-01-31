January Salary Paid To Govt Workers – FG

…Denies FAAC botched

The Federal Government has clarified that the January 2026 salary has been paid to civil servants following the disbursement of N1.969 trillion December allocation by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who confirmed this update on Saturday, said civil servants have started receiving their January salary, denied that the FAAC meeting was stalled due to irreconcilable figures between the federal government and representatives of the state, and the Commissioner of Finance.

The Minister said what remained to be sorted out was “One line item which required all the parties to seek the input of their principals”, adding that the one item couldn’t have stalled sharing of the Fund.

She debunked any rift between the federal and state governments over the last FAAC but admitted that the communique that comes after every FAAC meeting was delayed to resolve “one line item which required all the parties to seek the input of their principals.”

Doris Uzoka-Anite said the line item did not stop FAAC from disbursing the ₦1.969 trillion, stressing that “Statutory has been released, only a line item remains to be resolved, the tiers of government have gone to deliberate with their principals to know how to adjust the line item.”

Some civil servants contacted by the Saturday Telegraph admitted getting bank alerts for their January 2026 salary.

At the January meeting, FAAC planned to distribute ₦1.969 trillion from a total revenue of ₦2.585 trillion recorded in December 2025. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

A breakdown of the revenue shows that ₦846.5 billion came from Value Added Tax, ₦1.631 trillion from other statutory sources, and ₦38.1 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy.

From the amount meant to be shared, the Federal Government was expected to receive ₦653.5 billion. The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were to share ₦706.4 billion, while the 774 local government councils were allocated ₦513.2 billion. Oil-producing states were also set to receive ₦96 billion as their 13 per cent derivation from oil revenue

FAAC is established to manage the allocation of funds from the Federation Account to the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Councils. The body is chaired Minister of State for Finance. Other members are the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

The Representatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Functions of the Committee.

FAAC distributes the revenue generated, including oil royalties, company income tax, VAT, and customs duties, to three tiers of governments.