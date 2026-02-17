January 2026 Data Confirms Airbus Single Aisle Focus

Aircraft maker Airbus entered 2026 with order and delivery activity that reinforced the central role of single-aisle aircraft in its commercial backlog while sustaining widebody output at a controlled rate.

Data covering orders, cancellations, deliveries, and in-service fleets through January 31, 2026 show a continued concentration of demand around the A320 family, modest but steady wide-body commitments, and a geographically broad delivery profile spanning airlines and lessors across all regions.

January activity followed a pattern established through 2025, where gross orders were heavily weighted toward narrow-body aircraft. The A320 family again dominated net order intake, reflecting fleet renewal programs and capacity additions focused on short and medium-haul operations.

The A220 programme continued to record incremental growth, supported by a mix of airline and leasing customers seeking smaller-gauge replacements with lower trip costs. The order summary through the end of January shows that single-aisle aircraft account for the overwhelming majority of Airbus commercial commitments.

Cumulative figures show more than 20,000 single-aisle aircraft ordered globally, with deliveries exceeding 12,900 units and nearly 12,000 aircraft currently in service. The A320neo and A321neo variants account for the largest share of these totals, driven by airlines standardising fleets around higher-capacity narrow-body aircraft.

The A220 family maintained a smaller but stable footprint within the order book. Orders and deliveries remained concentrated on the A220-300 variant, with operators using the type to replace ageing regional jets and smaller narrow-bodies.

The data indicates consistent placement of A220 aircraft with both network and low-cost carriers, reinforcing its role as a complementary platform rather than a volume leader. Wide-body orders in January were limited in number but targeted in scope.

The A350 family continued to anchor Airbus wide-body demand, with operators maintaining long-haul fleet replacement cycles rather than pursuing aggressive capacity expansion.

A330neo activity remained modest, with deliveries supporting replacement requirements and cargo operations rather than large-scale passenger fleet growth. The A380 program remained static, with no new commercial momentum reflected in the 2026 data.

Deliveries and operational fleet numbers continued to reflect legacy commitments, with no change in overall production status. This maintained the existing balance between in-service aircraft and stored units without altering the broader wide-body landscape.