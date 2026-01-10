Jang Slams Defectors, Says PDP Not Haven For Political Nomads

Former Plateau State Governor and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jonah David Jang, has condemned politicians who defect after winning elections, describing the act as a betrayal of democratic principles and a theft of the people’s mandate.

Jang, who spoke at a high-powered Plateau PDP strategic stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Jos, where party leaders, elders and Local Government officials gathered to review recent political developments, including the defection of Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, and other party members.

The meeting, which was chair by the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Raymond Dabo had other PDP board members such as Amb. Bagudu Hirse; and Professor Gabriel Ganyir Lombin as well as other Strong PDP Members such as the Former Minister of Water Resources Hon. Sarah Ochepe and 2023 Governorship Aspirant in the State Chief Kefas Ropshik amongst other

Senator Jang, in his remark, declared that PDP remains Nigeria’s only truly national party, warning that defections pose a grave threat to democracy if left unchecked.

“PDP is the only party that has not merged into another party,” Jang said. “Go to any village in Nigeria and you will hear PDP. Other parties are temporary makeshifts”.

Jang dismissed recurring defections from the party as the handiwork of what he termed “Political adults who behave like prostitutes,” moving from one party to another at convenience.

“When they started leaving again, I said good riddance, We are not interested in carcasses of parties or people who keep moving in and out trying to kill PDP. We want those who will stand and remain.”

While Reacting directly to Governor Mutfwang’s defection, the former governor expressed sadness but insisted that the PDP remains the rightful owner of the mandate.

“He is still the governor of Plateau State, and it is PDP that brought him to power,” Jang said.

“He must complete his tenure with us. Let nobody deceive you he is our governor until APC presents him as their candidate.”

He reminded party members that it was a PDP government that built the Plateau Government House and mobilised the grassroots support that delivered victory at the polls that elected Governor Mutfwang in 2023.

Jang however faulted Nigeria’s political culture where elected officials freely cross over to other parties without relinquishing their mandates.

“Nigeria is the only country I know where someone is elected on the platform of a party and carries that mandate to another party,” he said.

“I have seen democracies in Europe and America—this does not happen there.”

According to him, ballots carry party logos, not individual names, stressing that if an elected official wishes to defect, the honourable path is to resign and seek a fresh mandate.

The former senator warned against any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, vowing that elders of the PDP would resist such a drift.

“God forbid Nigeria becomes a one party state, Some of us, despite our age, are standing to ensure that the democracy we achieved through sweat survives.”

While Speaking on his experience as both a military administrator and a democratically elected leader, Jang insisted that democracy, despite its flaws, remains superior.

“There is nothing as good as democracy, Even the military does not enjoy military administration,” he said.

Jang also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary against actions he said could undermine democracy.

“INEC has no right to stop any PDP candidate from contesting elections,” he declared. “Their duty is to conduct free and fair elections, not interfere in the internal affairs of parties.”

He added that court interference in party affairs, despite Supreme Court rulings, must stop, warning that democracy must not be allowed to fail through institutional overreach.

While acknowledging the emotional toll of recent defections including reports of party members and appointees breaking down in tearsJang urged calm, prayer and renewed resolve.

“Nobody owns Plateau State. Nobody owns Nigeria, It is God who owns us,” he said, calling on PDP members nationwide to remain steadfast.

He concluded by affirming the legitimacy of the party’s current leadership and structures, warning against self-appointed factions laying claim to the PDP name.

“PDP elected its leaders at convention and congresses down to the ward level,There is no such thing as ‘functional PDP’. If you want another name, register a new party.”

Jang expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge stronger, united by those who have chosen to stay.

“Those who are no longer interested should leave peacefully, Those of us who remain in PDP God will keep us”.