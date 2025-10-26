Jang Hails Mutfwang’s Leadership As Plateau PDP Holds Peaceful Congress

Former Governor of Plateau State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jonah David Jang, has commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his exemplary leadership and commitment to transparency, fairness, and inclusion, which defined the peaceful conduct of the PDP state congress.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State chapter of the PDP on Saturday successfully conducted a peaceful and widely praised state congress — a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to strengthen internal democracy and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement signed by his Media Consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, Senator Jang lauded Governor Mutfwang for fostering an atmosphere of trust, confidence, and consensus that enabled the exercise to hold without rancour or division.

According to him, the peaceful outcome reflected not only the governor’s commitment to democratic ideals but also the strong bond between him and the people of Plateau State.

“Governor Mutfwang’s leadership has been pivotal in ensuring a free, fair, and credible congress. His dedication to party unity and democratic values has restored confidence in the political process and demonstrated that our democracy can thrive through dialogue and understanding,” Jang stated.

The elder statesman also noted that the massive turnout of PDP supporters, who came out in their thousands was a clear indication that the people who entrusted Mutfwang with their mandate in 2023 remain solidly behind him and are ready to reaffirm their support in 2027.

Senator Jang further appreciated the immediate past PDP executive committee led by Chris Hassan for its purposeful leadership and congratulated the newly elected team under Chief Raymond Dabo. He urged them to work harmoniously with Governor Mutfwang to consolidate the party’s unity and deliver good governance to the people of Plateau State.

He emphasized that the congress symbolized a renewed sense of purpose and cohesion within the PDP, expressing optimism that under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, Plateau State would continue on a path of peace, progress, and stability.

“The success of this congress is a reflection of Governor Mutfwang’s vision and the people’s trust in his leadership. Plateau will continue to thrive under his guidance, and we remain committed to deepening democracy in our state and within the PDP,” Jang added.