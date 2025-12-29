Jang Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms PDP Loyalty As Mutfwang Dumps PDP

Former Plateau State Governor and founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Jonah David Jang has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that he has defected from the PDP to either the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Jang in a press statement issued in Jos by his Media Consultant Mr Clinton Garuba described the report as fake and misleading, attributing it to the handiwork of mischief-makers bent on causing confusion within the polity.

The statement clarified that, although the former governor would ordinarily have ignored such claims, it became necessary to respond in order to set the records straight and reassure party members and the general public.

Jang, also a former senator who represented Plateau North in the 8th Assembly reaffirmed that he remains a committed and founding member of the PDP, which he described as the party of pride of the Nigerian people, stressing that he has no intention of leaving the party.

He acknowledged that the PDP is currently facing internal challenges and turbulent times, but expressed confidence that the various court cases arising from the crises would eventually resolve the issues.

The former governor believes that these legal processes will restore order, unity and stability within the party and reposition it for future political relevance.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of recent political realignments in Plateau State, particularly the defection of governor Caleb Mutfwang, who emerged as governor with the political backing and influence of Jonah Jang.

While Mutfwang’s defection has fueled public debate, it remains unclear whether the governor will continue to recognise Jang as his political godfather despite now belonging to different political parties.

“The attention of Senator Dr. Jonah David Jang has been drawn to a fake report circulating on social media about his purported defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ADC and, in some quarters, to the SDP.

“As a founding member of the PDP, Senator Jang remains firmly in the party of pride of the Nigerian people.

“Even though the PDP is going through turbulent times, it is the firm belief of Distinguished Senator Jang that the numerous ongoing court cases will bring an end to the various crises and return the party to the pinnacle of Nigerian politics, where it rightfully belongs,” the statement added.