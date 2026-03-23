Jang Declares Raymond Dabo Authentic PDP Chairman In Plateau

…Rejects ‘Kangaroo’ Congress

The former Governor of Plateau State and key leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Jonah David Jang, has reaffirmed Chief Raymond Dabo as the authentic Chairman of the PDP in Plateau.

Senator Jang, in a statement issued on Monday through his Media Consultant, Comrade Clinton Garuba, described a recent congress held in Jos as a “kangaroo” exercise orchestrated by self-seeking individuals in collaboration with external undemocratic forces aimed at discrediting the party.

The former governor stressed that the State Working Committee (SWC), led by Chairman Chief Raymond Dabo, was duly elected in a properly organised congress monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and in full compliance with the PDP constitution.

“There has never been any crack in the State Working Committee. As far as the law and genuine PDP supporters are concerned, there was no basis for organising any congress.

“All actions taken at the so-called congress are therefore null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

Senator Jang acknowledged the ongoing challenges at the national level of the party but noted that he and other PDP stakeholders have been holding intensive meetings in Abuja over the past two weeks to address and resolve issues for the sake of unity and progress.

“These discussions will continue this week, and we are optimistic that all matters will be resolved soon,” he said.

The former governor called on all genuine party members across Plateau to remain steadfast, united, and focused on constructive resolution rather than division.

He also urged “agents of distraction” in the state to stop actions that complicate matters, emphasising that the party should prioritise unity at this time.

“Plateau is PDP, and PDP is Plateau, and the State Working Committee led by Chairman Chief Raymond Dabo remains the only recognised executive in the state”, Sen. Jang declared.