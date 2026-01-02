Jang Backs PDP’s Unity As Mutfwang Dumps Party For APC

…As PDP Slams Mutfwang’s Defection, Calls It ‘Betrayal of Public Mandate’

Former Governor of Plateau State and ex-Senator representing Plateau North, Senator Jonah David Jang, has reassured members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of the party’s stability, unity and continued relevance, following the resignation of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang from the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Jang, in a Press statement issued in Jos and signed by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba, said he had been formally notified of Governor Mutfwang’s decision to quit the PDP, describing the move as one taken by the governor in line with his personal conviction and perceived commitment to governance and service delivery.

According to the statement, Governor Mutfwang had earlier informed Senator Jang of his intention to defect to the ruling APC, explaining that he believed the move was in the overall interest of Plateau State.

Reacting to the development, Senator Jang aligned himself with the Plateau State PDP leadership in reassuring party faithful and the general public that the PDP in Plateau remains “stable, liberal and firmly positioned” to continue playing its critical role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

He stressed that the party would remain focused on strengthening internal democracy, engaging constructively with its members and advancing policies and programmes that promote inclusive governance and national development.

“PDP members and supporters are enjoined to remain confident, resolute and committed,” the former governor urged.

While wishing Governor Mutfwang well in his future political journey, Senator Jang struck a fatherly tone, stating that his doors remain open to the governor whenever he seeks advice or counsel.

He also urged the Plateau governor to remain steadfast in serving the people who entrusted him with their mandate.

He reminded political actors that ultimate power resides with the people, calling on Governor Mutfwang to continue working for the collective good of Plateau State.

Senator Jang also charged those defecting alongside the governor to place the interest of Plateau State above party affiliations or other parochial considerations, expressing hope that the state would ultimately benefit from the unfolding political realignments.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the defection of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a “betrayal of public mandate” and a slap in the face of the people who elected him on the PDP platform.

Addressing Journalists at the Party office, Jos, on Friday, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, the party confirmed receipt of the governor’s resignation letter, submitted through the PDP Chairman of Ampang West Ward in Mangu Local Government Area.

But, the PDP faulted the governor’s action, insisting that the party was never consulted prior to the decision, contrary to claims in some quarters.

The PDP described the defection as unconstitutional, politically opportunistic and a pursuit of personal ambition over the collective interest of Plateau people, arguing that such a move should ordinarily attract the automatic vacation of office.

The party urged Plateau residents to hold Governor Mutfwang accountable for what it termed a subversion of the people’s will, warning against any attempt by the governor to seek re-election on another party’s platform.

The Party also cautioned the APC against accepting him, saying such action would amount to complicity in the alleged betrayal.

Despite the development, the PDP reassured its members and supporters of its unity and strength, calling for calm and steadfastness, while reaffirming its readiness to participate in all forthcoming elections and its commitment to democratic governance and accountability in Plateau State.