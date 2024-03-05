Jane Mena, Husband Welcome Second Child

Popular Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Jane Mena has shared a heartwarming video as she welcomes her second child with her husband, Mr Plies.

Taking to her Instagram page, Janemena shared a lovely video of her family, thanking God for another gift and a safe delivery.

The video she shared showed how her family grew from having just one baby to two.

Sharing the video, she wrote; "16•02•2024~~3•7KG❤️." In another post, the mother of two wrote: "My heart has been Osas Osamudiamen by this man. I just pray the bottle we both haff locked ourselves in will never be found, Amen. "I go call on a video call once our baby comes this month‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"