Jane Mena, Husband Welcome Second Child

Popular Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Jane Mena has shared a heartwarming video as she welcomes her second child with her husband, Mr Plies.
Taking to her Instagram page, Janemena shared a lovely video of her family, thanking God for another gift and a safe delivery.
The video she shared showed how her family grew from having just one baby to two.
READ ALSO:
- Jane Mena, Husband Announce Second Pregnancy.
- Reactions As Jane Mena Welcomes Korra Obidi In Grand Style.
- Netizens React As Korra Obidi Denied American Citizenship.
Sharing the video, she wrote; “16•02•2024~~3•7KG❤️.”
In another post, the mother of two wrote: “My heart has been Osas Osamudiamen by this man. I just pray the bottle we both haff locked ourselves in will never be found, Amen.
“I go call on a video call once our baby comes this month♀️♀️♀️”
Check out the post below:
Tags: Janemena janemena latest news janemena news updates Janemena recent updates Mr plies Mr Plies news updates