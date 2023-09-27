Jane Mena, Husband Announce Second Pregnancy

Popular socialite and social media influencer, Jane Mena and her husband, Mr Andre Plies have announced they are both expecting their second child.

The couple made the announcement in a post shared on the wife’s Instagram page on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Sharing the good news, they followed it up with a beautiful video to reveal the bundle of joy after welcoming their first last year.

In the video shared online, it could be seen as the exotic dancer danced elegantly, careful not to let her protruding tummy show.

READ ALSO:

Then she eventually turned to the side, allowing the baby bump to show when her husband came to stand beside her.

Captioning the beautiful video, Jane Mena noted that she has loved the same man for 14 years and counting.

The news has stirred up feelings of excitement and joy in the hearts of many as they’ve expressed congratulations to the expectant couple.

See the video below: