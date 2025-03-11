Jandor Won’t Dare Walk The Streets Of Lagos – Bode George

Share

An elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has strongly reacted to the accusation of anti-party activities leveled against him by the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 Lagos Gubernatorial election, Adediran Olajide, popularly known as Jandor, describing it as “An insult”.

The PDP Chieftain, while speaking on Tuesday during an exclusive interview on Eagle 102.5 FM’s Current Affairs Program, Frontline, monitored by New Telegraph, warned that mere attention from him will politically take away Jandor and his acclaimed popularity from the streets of Lagos.

Labelling Jandor as “insolent” and someone that had never worked in the party’s best interest, George said, “I am in my 80s, he is a child, this little rat that you are talking about, what does he know about this party?

“Let me be frank, I consider it as an insult, a complete insolence. This boy, my children are much older than him and like I learnt in my Latin class in secondary school it is an “infradig”, an attempt for me to respond to that clown, it is an absolute rubbish”, he stated.

George further added that Jandor had no idea of how the party ran, yet he was allowed a chance to be the party’s candidate, prompting people like the Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes, to step down and defect to the opposition party despite GVR being a more credible candidate.

“Somebody that I have regard and respect for and cannot say no to, brought him (Jandor), recommended him and he competed with a highly experienced, brilliant, well educated, one who went to the best university in the world, got his degree from MIT, from a very resound family background, who had contested before on the West Senatorial District of Lagos, which contains 10 LGAs while the Central is 5 and the East is also 5.

“So, West Senatorial district is about 50% of Lagos State, and he contested and obviously won but the manipulations of the Electoral commission didn’t just start today.

“This candidate is outstanding, with a very well-respected family background. We asked them to step down for one another while the other deputize, but immediately after that, he said, eh sir, someone told him before that in case he wins, he should go and take one woman from Ikorodu (ACTRESS, FUNKE AKINDELE).

“During that Primaries, we told the other boy to step down after getting the form for 21 million naira and of course, I was able to convince his own father, Wale Rhodes-Vivour because we were classmates.

“I said his son, Gbadebo, should calm down and take the second slot, else he (GRV) would’ve beaten him (JANDOR) blue black and yellow and green. He listened and accepted”, the octogenarian said.

It would be recalled that on March 4th 2025, Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, announced his resignation from the party, citing persistent anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and lack of discipline within the party.

Jandor, during a media briefing in the state, said that some party leaders saw his candidacy as a threat to their interests and worked against him, citing instances of attacks on his campaign and condemnation from party leaders.

He accused the State Chairman of the party, Philip Aivoji, of allegedly issuing a false statement on all PDP platforms, claiming that he (Jandor) had withdrawn from the election.

Jandor also accused Olabode George, a leader of the party in Lagos State, of openly declaring support for the gubernatorial candidate of another party and advising Lagos residents not to vote for the PDP.

However, reacting, George said Jandor’s statement needs no direct reply, citing an unforgivable sin Jandor has committed, a sin he promised not to disclose but forwarded to a certain Seye Dairo to reveal to the public.

“This clown just came to the party, and he hasn’t even conducted any election or sought a position even in the ward.

“He committed an unforgivable sin and what he got out of it is reward he deserved. He committed an unforgivable sin and got what he planted, and what you sow, you will reap”, he said.

Refuting the claim that Jandor’s defection was a sabotage to the “Not too young to run” campaign, George said politics should not be mixed with “politricks” citing the tripod that any party and the nation itself should stand on is: Justice, Fairness and Equity, not favoritism and lack of political orientation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

