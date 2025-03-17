Jandor Returns To APC, Says Party Has Capacity Win Elections

Share

Former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Jandor said the ruling party has the capacity to win elections.

He said: “After extensive consultations with family, political associates, elder statesmen, supporters and well-meaning Lagosians who share our vision for a greater and more prosperous Lagos, and in identifying that the primary reason a political party exists is to win elections and ultimately form the government to contribute to the welfare, security and total development of the people.

“We wish to formally announce that we have decided to join a political party that considers winning for its members as top priority not minding who is on the ballot.

“In APC, we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state.”

New Telegraph reported Jandor’s defection from the PDP recently due to internal crisis rocking the party.

