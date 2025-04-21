Jandor Mourns Pope Francis With Lagos Catholics

Share

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has extended his condolences to the Catholic faithful in Lagos State and around the world following the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, was announced dead earlier today, marking the end of a papacy defined by humility, compassion, and a global commitment to social justice.

In a statement, Adediran described the late Pontiff as a towering moral figure whose leadership transcended religious and cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible impact on millions across the globe.

“The passing of Pope Francis is a profound loss not only to the Catholic Church but to the entire world. His legacy of inclusion, mercy, and tireless advocacy for the poor and vulnerable will forever be remembered,” Adediran said.

Expressing solidarity with the Catholic community, particularly in Lagos, Jandor urged residents to reflect on the values the late Pope embodied and to honour his memory by fostering love, tolerance, and unity within their communities.

“I stand in solidarity with the Catholic community in Lagos State during this time of mourning,” he added.

Adediran concluded his message by calling on all Lagosians to carry forward the Pope’s message of peace and compassion, reinforcing the importance of shared humanity in challenging times.

