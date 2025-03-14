Share

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and other political gladiators as part of his ongoing consultations.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Jandor tender his resignation from the Lagos State chapter of the opposition PDP.

Following his resignation, Jandor, according to his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye said the meeting with the President was held on Monday March 10.

The statement read, “I can confirm that Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran Jandor met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

“The National Secretary of the PDP and other leaders of the party also visited him recently to appeal for the reconsideration of his resignation from the PDP.

“Dr Adediran will meet with his political associates and critical stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend and address the media by Monday, 17th March 2025.”

However, Jandor, who did not declare his next move, had earlier resigned from the PDP, citing indiscipline and anti-party activities.

He accused the PDP national leadership of disappointing him on the eve of the state’s governorship election, stating that he would have won but for a false claim of alliance, which made the PDP supporters in Lagos vote for another candidate.

