Jandor Hails Ojelabi’s Re-Election, Seeks Greater Inclusiveness

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), a 2027 Lagos APC governorship aspirant, has congratulated Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi on his re-election as party Chairman, advocating greater inclusiveness in the party.

Adediran, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, also congratulated members of the State Executive Committee returned for a second term at the party’s congress held at Onikan Stadium on Monday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, the APC chieftain described the outcome as a strong endorsement of the executives’ performance. Adediran said the renewed mandate was “a clear vote of confidence and an unequivocal expression of satisfaction from the party’s leadership and grassroots members.”

He said: “The outcome of the Congress reflects the trust reposed in the Chairman and his team for their steadfast leadership and commitment to party unity.” Adediran added that the executives had consolidated party structures across Lagos State.

According to him, the re-election signals stability within the State APC ahead of 2027 and beyond. “I urge the re-elected executives to deepen inclusiveness and strengthen stakeholder engagement across all levels of the party,” he said.