JANDOR Greets Lagosians At Eid-el-Fitr

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Lagos State and all the good people of the state on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.

Dr. Adediran described this year’s celebration of the completion of the Ramadan fast as a unique opportunity to seek divine intervention on the precarious situation of the nation.

These were contained in a statement signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, spokesperson of Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) dated April 10, 2024.

He stated that the self-discipline created by the Ramadan fast encourages showing compassion towards fellow human beings who cannot feed because of poverty.

He said that the fasting period makes people appreciate what it means to go without food for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people in the state and the country at large.

JANDOR, therefore called on the people to keep hope alive and remain optimistic about the the anticipated breath of fresh air in governance in the state.

“I wish all Lagosians a happy Eid-el Fitr celebration. We should not abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast rather we should internalize its lessons as we anticipate a positive change in our experience of governance in the State of Lagos,” he said.