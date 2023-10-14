Jandor Files 34 Grounds Of Appeal Against Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

Following the judgment delivered by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election, AbdulAzeez Adeniran, also known as Jandor has filed a 34-ground against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It would be recalled that the tribunal had on September 25 upheld the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Lagos State.

Challenging the decision of the tribunal in a 34-ground notice of appeal filed on Friday, Jandor expressed displeasure with “the miscarriage of laws that characterised the tribunal judgement” and asked the Court of Appeal to overturn the tribunal’s decision.

He claimed, among other things, that the tribunal’s decision to reject his petition to contest Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, as the state’s victors of the March 18 governorship election had legal errors.

This was said in a statement released on Friday and signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media and Communications for the Jandor4Governor Campaign Organisation.