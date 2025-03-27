JAN To Host 2025 Africa Company Of The Year Competition In Abuja

Share

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) will host the 2025 Africa Company of the Year (ACOY) Competition, a JA Africa flagship event showcasing student-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

Brilliant Student-led innovation and entrepreneurship will take center stage at the 2025 Africa Company of the Year Competition.

According to the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Ugonna Achebe, Nigerian student entrepreneurs have consistently excelled at ACOY.

“In 2024, Smart Sprout from Darun Noor Intercontinental School, Kano, showcased their Smart Sprinkler for sustainable farming.

In 2023, the Sustainable Future Advocate Company from Kosofe Senior College, Lagos, won the Public Choice Award and Delta Air Lines Social Impact Award in Kigali.

In 2018, Inventive Explorers from Caro Favored College, Lagos, claimed victory in Ghana with their rechargeable handheld LED traffic lights.

These achievements reflect JAN’s commitment to equipping young Nigerians with the skills to compete on global platforms.

“Hosting ACOY 2025 in Abuja is a milestone for Nigeria and JAN, reinforcing the country’s position as a hub for youth-driven innovation”, he said.

Taking place in Abuja this October, ACOY 2025 will bring together top student entrepreneurs from across the continent to compete for the prestigious title of African Company of the Year.

Hosted annually by JA Africa, ACOY provides young innovators with a platform to build real businesses, pitch ideas, and gain international exposure.

With Nigeria as the 2025 host, participants will present their ventures to industry leaders, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Beyond the competition, ACOY offers mentorship, networking, and hands-on experience to help students navigate the global business landscape.

The ACOY competition is organised to not only spotlight young entrepreneurs, attract investment, and drive discussions on entrepreneurship, it will also help in improving job creation and sustainable development.

Achebe further stated that Participants will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors and industry experts, gaining valuable feedback.

The event will also feature mentorship, workshops, and networking opportunities, culminating in prestigious awards celebrating innovation, sustainability, and leadership.

ACOY 2025 promises to leave a lasting impact on the future of African entrepreneurship.

Speaking on how to get involved in the competition, Ugonna Achebe explained that as ACOY 2025 approaches, Junior Achievement Nigeria invites young people to play a role in shaping the future of African entrepreneurship.

He appealed to corporate partners, government institutions, business leaders, philanthropists, and independent individuals to join their course for development and change by sponsoring or partnering to fund key aspects/awards of the competition.

