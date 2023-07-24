Jamoh extols Paeke’s virtues, builds hall in his honour

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, has lauded the life style and ethical behaviour of late Prince Paeke Dongban, an employee of the agency until his death on July 23, 2022.

While inaugurating a multi-purpose hall built in honour of late Paeke in Ngootlong, Plateau State, Jamoh described in the deceased as a morally upright young man who was ethically conscious and a good example in the midst of his peers. Describing Paeke from the workplace perspective, Jamoh said the deceased was known for punctuality, commitment to work and sincerity to the cause of nation building.

In a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, Jamoh said: “An emotional void created in the hearts of the NIMASA family members by the demise of Prince is filled by the noble deeds he was noted for and the many positive ways he touched lives at work and at play. “Prince was an ambassador of the modern Nigerian youth.