Jamming For Jesus: Adebayo’s Gospel Outreach Spreads Love, Charity In Ajegunle

The streets of Ajegunle, Lagos, came alive penultimate Saturday as the 12th edition of ‘Jamming for Jesus’ took centre stage.

Organized by renowned evangelist and gospel singer, Olufunmi Adebayo, popularly known as Holy Soja, the annual event was more than just a musical concert—it was an evangelical mission and charity outreach aimed at touching lives through music, faith, and generosity.

Held at Okito Junction by Banana Bus Stop, ‘Jamming for Jesus’ featured a vibrant lineup of gospel artists, including Righteous Man, Ifeanyi Godwin, Rev. Stephen Adewale, Rev. Aderemi Adenike, Ethel Osita Nnadi, and Eromi, among others.

The event brought together people from all walks of life, filling the atmosphere with soulful worship, praise, and a shared sense of community. Beyond the music, the program provided much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Residents of Ajegunle, regardless of religious affiliation, benefited from free medical checkups and food distribution. Staple food items such as garri, bread, and salt were shared with attendees, ensuring that those in need had something to take home.

Medical personnel were also on hand to conduct health screenings, checking sugar levels and blood pressure. Those with severe health conditions were referred to hospitals for further treatment.

According to Okoye Prisca, the head of nurses overseeing the outreach, about 500 people participated in the free medical tests.

One of the beneficiaries, Seun Joseph, expressed his gratitude for the foundation’s humanitarian efforts, stating, “This is exactly the kind of support we expect from well-to-do individuals.

We give glory to God and pray that more people will follow this example to help the less privileged.” Among the most touching testimonies was that of Tinuike Onofowokan, who had endured years of suffering due to an amputated leg.

After an unsuccessful initial surgery in 2019, her condition worsened, and in 2023, the leg became infected. When Olufunmi Adebayo learned about her situation, she took swift action, covering the N2 million medical expenses required for Tinuike’s treatment at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, Tinuike shared, “Mrs. Adebayo helped me through my trying moments, and I am grateful for her kindness.

My condition started in 2015, but here I am today with peace of mind. People going through tough situations should not lose hope—there are good people and organizations willing to help.”

The event held a special significance as it coincided with the 60th birthday of its founder, Olufunmi Adebayo.

Though she was in the United States at the time, she addressed the audience via a live video chat, thanking attendees for their support and participation.

She expressed her gratitude to the ministers of God, gospel artists, and the Praise Media Evangelical Choir, which she described as “the best choir in the world.”

Encouraging people to remain steadfast in their faith, she reminded them, “Let your life be plus one to the kingdom of God and minus one to the kingdom of darkness.

No matter the situation, when you trust in God, you will find peace, joy, and assurance of eternity.” The Jamming for Jesus outreach is an extension of Adebayo’s deep-rooted passion for evangelism and charity.

As a seasoned gospel singer, she has been immersed in music since childhood, influenced by a musical family. Though her father did not pursue a professional career in music, she carried on the legacy, leading church choirs as a teenager before joining The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

She later founded a Christian cultural dance troupe and expanded her ministry to include gospel music, acting, and serving as a traditional Yoruba MC (Alaga).

Her latest single, The Prodigal Child, released two weeks before the event, carries a message of redemption and God’s unwavering love. It joins her impressive discography, including Holy Ghost Way (2001), A Masterpiece Praise, and Helper of the Helpless.

In addition to Jamming for Jesus, Adebayo runs the Olufunmi Adebayo Age Care Charity Organization, dedicated to caring for the elderly. She emphasized the importance of not neglecting older people, encouraging families to show love and support to their aging relatives.

Her son, Jude Osagie, echoed this message in his welcome address, emphasizing the power of love and giving. “There is love in sharing,” he stated.

“For the past 12 years, we have organized this program out of love. When you give, God will bless you in return. If your neighbor does not have food, share what little you have. When we all give, the world will be a better place.”

The spirit of generosity and community was evident throughout the event. As attendees received food and medical assistance, they were reminded that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can have a profound impact on others.

The event concluded with prayers, songs, and a renewed commitment to spreading love and faith. Through Jamming for Jesus and her numerous charitable efforts, Olufunmi Adebayo continues to embody the true essence of gospel ministry— not just through music but through tangible acts of service that uplift and transform lives.

