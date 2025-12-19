Nigerian actor, Jamiu Azeez has publicly apologised to his senior colleague, Opeyemi Aiyeola, expressing deep regret for his past actions as he seeks her forgiveness.

In a statement issued on his Instagram page, Azeez referred to Aiyeola as his mother, sister, confidant, and benefactor, acknowledging the pain he caused her.

According to the actor, he is openly apologising for his misdeeds, tearfully recalling the hurt he inflicted on Aiyeola. Azeez emphasised Aiyeola’s importance in his life, citing her roles as his second mummy, confidant, and number one fan.

He expressed missing her and the relationship they shared, asking who would take her place in his life and fulfil various roles she currently fills.

He wrote, “Opeyemi Iyadunni mi atata, my mother, my sister, my confidant, my benefactor, ejika mi, alaanu mi, aunty mi, ore mi. With tears and regrets, I am openly putting this out to apologise for my misdeeds.

I can never write my story without your name boldly written, infact, your name will appear on every page of my story. I know you love me so much, I know I hurt you deeply, and the cut was so deep. But please forgive me for the sake of God, I am that “house” which u built.

“I know that I acted so childishly, and I am sincerely sorry for everything. If u dont forgive me, who is going to take your place in my life? Who is going to stand as my second mummy on my wedding day?

Who is going to scold me when I do something wrong? Who else is going to cheer me up if not you, Iyadunni? Who is going to be my number one fan? The truth is, “I miss you so much” I miss us. Please forgive me, ma, I am so sorry for everything, ma.”