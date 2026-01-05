Nigerian actor known for his role in the Yoruba movie industry, Jamiu Azeez, has reacted to the backlash that followed speculation about his alleged change of faith, making it clear that his personal beliefs are no one else’s business.

The controversy began after Azeez shared a video showing him attending a crossover service at a white garment church.

The clip quickly generated conversations online, with some social media users, particularly within the Muslim community, accusing the actor of abandoning Islam for Christianity.

Others went as far as suggesting that he should change his name if the rumours were true.

Breaking his silence in a social media post on Sunday, January 4, Azeez addressed the reactions that followed the video, revealing that he received heavy criticism both publicly and through private messages.

He expressed frustration at what he described as unnecessary interference in his personal life.

The actor stressed that he has never publicly announced a conversion to a different religion, noting that assumptions were made simply because of his appearance at a church service.

He maintained that even if he chose to practise a different faith, it would remain a personal decision.

Azeez also criticised what he described as society’s obsession with dictating how others should live their lives, especially grown adults.

According to him, no one would be held responsible for his choices, adding that his spiritual journey, whatever it may be, is solely between him and God.

He concluded by reminding critics that freedom of religion is a fundamental right and urged people to focus on their own lives rather than attacking others over personal beliefs.