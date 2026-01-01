Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez has expressed heartfelt appreciation after her senior collegue, Opeyemi Aiyeola, forgave him over a past misunderstanding that had strained their relationship.

The actor shared the emotional update on his social media page, describing the forgiveness as one of the greatest gifts he has received this year.

He revealed that Aiyeola’s decision to let go of the issue brought him deep relief and renewed gratitude, especially after he had publicly apologised earlier in the month.

Azeez thanked his fans, colleagues, and senior figures in the film industry who intervened on his behalf and appealed to Aiyeola to reconsider her stance. He noted that their support played a major role in restoring peace between them.

In an emotional message, the actor praised Aiyeola with heartfelt words, referring to her as his sister, mother, mentor, and biggest supporter.

He expressed deep remorse for his actions and acknowledged the lessons he had learned from the experience.

“My sister has forgiven her boy, and this is truly the best gift I could receive this year,” he wrote. “I am grateful to everyone who spoke for me and stood by me.

“To my dear sister and mentor, thank you for showing me mercy and embracing me again. I will never take this for granted.”

Azeez also encouraged his followers to visit Aiyeola’s page to offer prayers and kind words on his behalf, adding that the experience has taught him humility and the importance of accountability.

The reconciliation has since been met with warm reactions online, with many fans applauding both actors for choosing forgiveness and maturity over conflict.